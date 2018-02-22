Eduard Sharmazanov: ‘Armenia is not going to make unilateral compromises’

During the current week, the ruling RPA will nominate Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy in the Parliament, informed the spokesman of the RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov, after the session of RPA Supreme Body was over. “You are informed that ¼ of MPs’ signatures are needed. We will gather those signatures and officially nominate Armen Sargsyan as a candidate for the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia, in the name of the RPA,” informed Sharmazanov.

He also informed they are going to choose 5 members for the highest judicial council in the upcoming 4-day sitting, the issue of the candidates of which RPA will discuss this week then suggest their list of candidates to the Parliament.

According to Sharmazanov, they have discussed Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Munich Conference: “I should mention that in his speech the President gave certain messages that we are the encouragers of stability in the region. The next message was that Turkey and Azerbaijan continue remaining a regional threat. The Republic of Armenia is not going to make unilateral compromises to the preconditions suggested by Turkey. We have signed protocols without preconditions and Armenia will never allow any country, including also G20 member Turkey speak in the tongue of preconditions with the Republic of Armenia.”

As stated by Sharmazanov, “Speaking of Artsakh conflict and the regional stability, the President mentioned very spot on that any irresponsible, lavish, perhaps also raving by Azerbaijani President and the leadership should receive the strict assessment of the international community. Those improper announcements are pregnant with serious threats because they are not given a clear-cut assessment.”

RPA spokesman also informed that the Republican Party has nominated its candidates both in City Council and Mayor’s positions in 20 cities of the Republic of Armenia for the elections of the local self-government bodies.

As stated by Sharmazanov, “Prosperous Party of Armenia” and Armenian Revolutionary Federation are also going to take part in local self-government body elections. The parties which do not take part in local self-government body elections, according to Sharmazanov, perhaps because they do not give importance to the elections of the local self-government body elections or perhaps there are no sustained structures.

“We are ready for the competition both with our colleagues from PPA and ARF,” told Sharmazanov.

Nelli BABAYAN