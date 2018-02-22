Kilicdaroglu promises to seize Greece once he wins elections

British Express magazine writes the leader of the Republican Party of Turkey threatened to seize “18 Greek islands in the Aegean sea” once he comes to power.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu stated that if he wins the elections expected next year, he will start a war against Greece to seize the Aegean islands, because, according to him, Greece does not have any document proving the ownership over those.

He said he “will have to take 18 Greek island in the Aegean Sea, as former Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit invaded Cyprus in 1974”.

It is noteworthy that this statement is voiced now when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is busy with military operations in the Syrian city of Afrin, and also has ambitious plans over Cyprus and the Aegean Sea.