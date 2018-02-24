If you believe in fairy tales …

Connected to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, we, the journalists, speak to the leaders and active participants of the Movement. Most of them behave in a discreet and dignified manner, not trying to discredit this important page of our modern history by referring to the “bitter” sides of the movement. But sometimes it turns out to be in a different way.

Khachik Stamboltsyan, who also had a role in that movement, yesterday “reaffirmed” the legend that some members of the “Karabakh” committee, and more precisely, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ashot Manucharyan, and Aleksan Hakobyan were agents of the Soviet Committee for State Security. They have committed not political mistakes as all politicians in the world do but were acting according to other’s will during 1988-90.

Of course, there is no serious proof of such accusations. When Ashot Manucharyan addressed the same accusation against me in 1994. I asked what would happen if I sued him. It turned out that no special service gives evidence that this or that person has or has not been their agent. But there is no need for such a statement in the court because Manucharyan has to prove that I was an agent, and not me to prove that I was not. But of course, I was not going to sue anyone, especially Ashot Manucharyan and especially because of such absurd accusation. It is clear that the above mentioned persons will not sue either: even if those figures are interested in what Khachik Stamboltsyan is saying about them, they will probably just laugh at and forget about it.

This episode perhaps would not worth touching upon at all if we lived in a healthy society. Every moment someone is making up something about aliens, masons, or agents of various special services. But we live in a very toxic environment, I mean especially its virtual, “Facebook” side. To dissuade people who live in myths is, of course, a thankless job and of course, I have no such goal. I just want to note that such people need Khachik Stamboltsyan so much as they need oxygen and water.

By the way, if you take the dates of birth of the mentioned figures, total them, then divide to a certain number and add “x” it will equal to 666.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN