Turkish parliament criticizes Dutch government adoption of genocide bills: Ermenihaber.am

The office of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Speaker issued a statement which criticizes the two resolutions on the Armenian Genocide adopted by the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament.

“The Grand National Assembly of Turkey does not recognize, severely criticizes and considers invalid the decisions taken based on groundless claims about the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire”, the statement stresses, adding that this step of the Netherlands will leave “a negative trace” in terms of international relations and international law.

Let us remind that the lower chamber of the Dutch parliament has adopted two bills on recognition of the 1915 mass killings of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide by a majority of votes (142 for, 3 against ).

According to the first, the Netherlands reaffirmed the 2004 decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide, according to the second, on April 24 this year, and then every fifth year, a representative of the Government of the Netherlands will be sent to Yerevan, who will take part in commemorative ceremonies of the Armenian Genocide victims.