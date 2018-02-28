Reza Ardakanian: ‘Iran ready to increase gas volume exported to Armenia’

During the 15th session of Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Ardakanian mentioned that taking into account the geopolitical position of Armenia, steps have been undertaken for the construction of the 3rd Iran-Armenia high voltage direct current: “As well as the agreement on creating a 3-polar corridor in the South, the agreement on partnership for car and railway creation. Also the issue of increasing the volume of gas exported to Armenia.”

As stated by the Iranian Minister, there is an interest in the fields of healthcare, water resources, mining industry and others.

During the short break of the session Aravot.am asked the Iranian Minister: “The Iranian side always announces it is ready to supply gas to Armenia at “affordable” prices”, today it was spoken about the increase of the volume of gas supply. Will the price be more affordable than the Russian one?” We also asked to represent details on the plan of increasing the volume of gas export from Iran to Armenia.

Mr. Ardakanian replied: “Very good negotiations have been held around Gas and energy exchange. The Islamic State of Iran is ready to increase the volume of gas exported to Armenia. I think in the near future the negotiations will be held between Iranian and Armenian sides. I think in the near future the news on the negotiations will be available to the public.”

Aravot.am asked the Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of the Republic of Armenia, Ashot Manukyan: “It was mentioned in the intergovernmental session about the creation of Armenian-Iranian railway, the Iranian side has mentioned on various occasions that they are ready to cooperate, however, if Armenia takes the first step, Iran will go forward. Why have they delayed? What issues are in place?”

Ashot Manukyan left our question unanswered.

Nelly BABAYAN