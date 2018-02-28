EU supports in-depth water data management training in Armenia

This week, water experts from the European Environment Agency are conducting a 5-day training session in Armenia to help the country upgrade the Lake Sevan water information system. This capacity building activity should support the country’s policy-making and implementation of integrated water resource management.

The training has been organised within the EU-funded “ENI SEIS II East” regional project, focused on sharing environmental information, including on water – a resource that is vital for all life on our planet, ecosystems, society and the economy. Funded by the EU’s European Neighbourhood Instrument, ENI SEIS II East is a four-year project that implements the principles and practices of the Shared Environmental Information System (SEIS).

The project builds on previous cooperation between the European Environment Agency and the six Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) and aims to support the promotion of environmental protection in these countries by strengthening environmental governance. The project builds capacity in the fields of biodiversity, water, land, waste, air, communication and environmental assessments.