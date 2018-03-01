Bako Sahakyan opines on Russian arms sale to Azerbaijan

During the legislative and executive inquiry in the parliament of Artsakh, MP Hayk Khanumyan addressed his question to President Bako Sahakyan, whether what he thinks about the fact that Russia continues selling arms to Azerbaijan.

Bako Sahakyan noted that he had many times already answered questions on that issue: “In these clarifications, I have noted that Russian officials describing this partnership as a business partnership”.

He stressed that it is necessary to take into account that the officials of Artsakh, including the President, do not have the opportunity to address official questions to the Russian leadership. “These questions are addressed by our partners in Armenia, but in general I find their responses not satisfactory for us”.

The President noted that a country like Azerbaijan needs arms for terrorist acts. “I have repeatedly criticized these deals not only in terms of Russia but in general. Besides, at the meetings with the Minsk Group co-chairs, I have repeatedly noted that Azerbaijan is a danger not only for Artsakh and Armenia but also for the entire civilized world”.

Bako Sahakyan stressed that all the possibilities will be used so that not only Russia but also other states do not sell arms to Azerbaijan, which is engaged in obvious terrorism. “We will not stop, but will consistently and firmly continue to present our position whenever possible”, he summed up.

David ABAGHYAN