Armenian-Turkish protocols canceled: Yerkirmedia.am

The Armenian-Turkish protocols are canceled, which were initially signed on October 10, 2009. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced about canceling the protocols during the session of the National Security Council at the Armenian Presidential House. In response to the question regarding that, President’s Press Secretary Vladimir Hakobyan confirmed the information, promising to present details later.

Let us remind you that Armenian-Turkish protocols were an agreement signed between

Armenia and Turkey in 2009 aiming to allow opening of the borders and to set up diplomatic relations between two countries. Turkey did not ratify the protocols.