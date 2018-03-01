Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:35 | March 1 2018
National Assembly to elect Armenian President on March 2

The last National Assembly session ended the discussion over the presidential election issue. The presidential election voting will take place on March 2, from 10:30 to 11:30 in the hall adjacent to the National Assembly session hall.

The voting will be held secretly, with one ballot paper, which includes the name of Armen Sargsyan, the only presidential candidate.

Let us remind, that the candidate who receives at least ¾ of the voices of the total number of deputies is elected as President.

 

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Categories: Politics

