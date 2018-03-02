International search launched against Robert Kurkyan, coordinator of ‘Sasna Tsrer 2’ group

According to Aravot.am, an international search was launched against Robert Kurkyan, leader of the group called “Fighters for Justice”.

Let us remind that the National Security Service has noted that Kurkyan has coordinated this group. Let us also remind that last December, the National Security Service issued a statement saying that this group, called “Sasna Tsrer 2” was planning to carry out terrorist acts against the authorities. According to the National Security Service, “R.K. who has an Armenian origin, and is a US citizen, registered a personal page on Facebook with false information, under the name “Martin Avagyan”, in September 2017, through which he published materials on the formation of a group called “Fighters for Justice”, on tactics of the gang action, discipline, security and confidentiality rules of its members. During the same period, the same personal page distributed direct calls for violence against the law enforcement and other officials of the Republic of Armenia, to conduct explosions, arson attacks and to form an atmosphere of general fear in that manner”.

Aravot.am tried to find out information about announcing international search for Robert Kurkyan from the police. The police press service assured us, “We will clarify the information and inform the public”.

Nelly BABAYAN