‘That is it, Turkey collapsed’: Levon Zurabyan on declaring Armenian-Turkish protocols null and void

“Such a great news!”, this was the response of the Armenian National Congress Vice-President Levon Zurabyan when he was told that President Serzh Sargsyan declared the Armenian-Turkish protocols null and void at the National Security Council meeting at the Presidential House of the Republic of Armenia.

Reminding that the Armenian National Congress has always been for reconciliation, the alliance of the People’s Party of Armenia and the Armenian National Congress has proposed a peace plan during the 2017 parliamentary elections, we asked Mr. Zurabyan how he imagined the reconciliation process with Turkey after the protocols were canceled, Mr. Zurabyan scolded: “What to imagine anymore? That is it, Turkey collapsed, what Armenian-Turkish relations can we talk about after that?”.

When we asked Mr. Zurabyan to clarify what he meant, he said: “I assure you that what happened is not worth another response”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN