Historical election: MPs elect a president

Today the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia of the 6th convocation elected a president. Some MPs qualified this day and this voting as “historical”. This is the first case in the history of the Independent Armenia when the president is elected by the MPs. This system of election is stipulated via the latest constitutional changes when Armenia adopted a parliamentary system of governance.

The sole candidate of the 4th president of the Republic of Armenia is the former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Armen Sargsyan.

3 of 4 parliamentary alliances – the Republican Party of Armenia, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and “Tsarukyan” alliance support Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy. Only “Yelq” bloc is against.

The President will assume his powers and duties on April 9, during the special session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

The first people to vote for the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia were oligarch MPs and Generals from RPA.

To Aravot.am’s question implying what expectations RPA oligarch MP Samvel Aleksanyan cherished relative to Armen Sargsyan, he answered – I have great expectations.

To the next question, implying whether he would bring investments, he replied: “Yes, of course,” and went.

During the interview after the presidential election, the President of the Republic of Armenia Ara Babloyan referred to Armen Sargsyan’s citizenship again. He told they had represented the document enabling their candidate to become a president.

Nelly GRIGORYAN