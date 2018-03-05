Deadline for change of government guaranteed by Armenian opposition head, Nikol Pashinyan

If the people express their will now, as they did on February 2008, then Nikol Pashinyan guarantees it will end by the change of government, informed the leader of oppositional “Yelq” bloc, Nikol Pashinyan himself, during the parliamentary briefing.

As regards “Yelq’s” fight against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime ministership, Nikol Pashinyan informed that the discussion within the bloc still continues, but the decisions will be made soon. The deadlines are short. Nikol Pashinyan has no doubts, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia is going to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy. He alerts – RPA has “played games” and shifted the term of the elections of the PM from May 2 to April 17.

Tomorrow, during the extraordinary session of the Parliament, a few drafts are going to be discussed by the second reading. The MP insists the shift of the term has been “smoothed over” by the second reading.

“If you have a look at tomorrow’s extraordinary session, you will see that a prime ministerial dictatorship is being amended,” he said, assuring that it is done for Serzh Sargsyan alone.

“From April 9 to 16 Serzh Sargsyan will not be taking any position in the state government system of the Republic of Armenia, at least at that time… any possible action of ours should be grounded on the people’s expression of will. If it takes place, then a very short time is needed for making that expression of will a reality,” explained Mr. Pashinyan, adding – if they are able to provide a mobilization in a short time, everything will succeed, if not – it will not succeed. When the process of the change of government starts, according to the speaker, it should be realized in a week.

The journalists asked if they will be able to provide a mobilization in a short time. “If we are able, then we are able if not, it will appear we could not. I say the owner of the power is the people. If in the result of the decision making we have a platform enabling to say it is a platform for the change of the government delegated by the people, this will allow me to say that. If the public is not concerned with this issue, we will record a status quo,” he replied.

Nelly GRIGORYAN