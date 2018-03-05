Armenian MPs Take Part in Sittings of IPA CIS Standing Commissions in Saint Petersburg

On March 1, the sittings of the IPA CIS Budget Oversight Permanent Commission and Permanent Commission on Science and Education were held in Tavrichesky Palace of Saint Petersburg.

The Permanent Representative of the RA National Assembly to the IPA CIS Hayk Chilingaryan took part in the Budget Oversight Permanent Commission.

The RA NA deputy, the Deputy Chairman of the Commission Sasun Mikayelyan took part in the Permanent Commission on Science and Education. 11 items were discussed.

Decisions were made on model draft laws on Scientific-Technical Information, on Pre-School Education, on Scientific, Including Scientific-Pedagogical and Higher Qualifying Employees. The IPA CIS parliaments on the disputed items, including the RA National Assembly presented recommendations.

The draft recommendations on the Quality Rise of the Education in the CIS Member Countries, on Nano-Technologies Ethics, as well as organizational issues on the results of the works of the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Science and Education, on the use of the model laws on the initiative IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Science and Education, on the term and agenda of holding of the next sitting of the Commission.

In 2019 a Year of Book was announced in the CIS. The item of the recommendations on the events to be held relating to it was included in the agenda.

On March 2, the sitting of the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Culture, Information, Tourism and Sport was held, where the RA NA deputy, the Commission Deputy Chair Luiza Sargsyan and the Permanent Representative of the RA NA to the IPA CIS Hayk Chilingaryan took part. 17 items were included in the agenda of the sitting.

The code draft on the Culture of the CIS Member States, on Personal Data, on the Implementation of the Notary Actions through Electronic Means in the Exchange of Inter-Border Information, on Social Tourism and other model laws were discussed and decisions were made. Some drafts will be sent to the parliaments of the IPA CIS Member Countries for getting expert conclusion.

The draft Convention on Preservation of the Cultural Heritage of the CIS Member States was also debated, and the RA NA deputies had done considerable work in its revision. They touched upon this item on 11 March 2014. A working group was created in 2016 for the revision of the Convention, where the RA NA deputy Tigran Urikhanyan was also involved. The draft Convention was adopted, being included in the agenda of the IPA CIS Council sitting.

The item on the elaboration of the model draft law on Counter-Impact of the Doping Use in Sport was also included in the agenda, which presented the deputy of the RF FA State Duma Irina Rodnina. The proposal of creating united body within the CIS framework for facing the doping external challenges by the Permanent Representative of the RA NA to the IPA CIS Hayk Chilingaryan was accepted. The debate of the item will continue at the next sitting of the Commission.

Items on the results of the works the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Culture, Information, Tourism and Sport for 2017, the term and the venue of holding the next sitting, as well as other organizational items were discussed.

Hayk Chilingaryan’s proposal of holding the next sitting in Yerevan in autumn of 2018 will be discussed.