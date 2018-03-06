On 5 March President Bako Sahakyan held a working consultation dedicated to the realization of a range of socioeconomic programs in the republic.

Special attention was paid to the reconstruction of the Talish village.

Heads of the interested structures delivered corresponding reports.

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions on proper realization of the discussed issues.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunan and other officials partook in the consultation.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President