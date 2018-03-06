The US to break military balance in region if applying sanctions against Armenia

“It is a pre-election period in Russia, and at that time any incumbent authorities and the remaining candidates of any country try to show off who has what, the work they have done and how they imagine the development of the country. Putin needed to represent successes, and inasmuch as he does not have successes in the economy and other fields, the pre-election period was the best one to show what successes the Russian military industry has had,” referring to Putin’s announcements on the nuclear weapon, told former MP, Tevan Poghosyan.

Let us remind you that the President of the Russian Federation threatened, if the national interest of Russia requires, they will use a weapon of mass destruction days ago. According to Tevan Poghosyan, these announcements of Putin will prompt the US to make the sanctions stricter, and Russia will start to seek for new partners among the European countries. As stated by Tevan Poghosyan, Syria will remain an open field for Russo-American confrontation.

Political scientist, Suren Sargsyan noted that if the US decides to apply sanctions against the Republic of Armenia in case Armenia continues buying weapons from the Russian Federation, it will break the balance of the armed forces in the region, and this is a dangerous thing to do: “I think if the Republic of Armenia stands before the choice between weapons and sanctions, it will choose weapons, although I do not think that the US will pursue the path of breaking the military balance in the region, inasmuch as it is known that Azerbaijan has a large market of buying weapons, and Armenia does not have it because of the shortage of financial means.”

Arpine SIMONYAN