Tachat Vardapetyan: ‘Serzh Sargsyan is a perfect leader’

The newly elected MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Tachat Vardapetyan considers President Serzh Sargsyan to be a perfect leader.

Let us remind you that Tachat Vardapetyan was represented in the Parliament of the former convocation. Now he became RPA member after Hrayr Tovmasyan was elected as the member of the Constitutional Court.

During the interview, in the Parliament, Tachat Vardapetyan did not call Serzh Sargsyan irreplaceable, as a lot of RPA members did. He told he had his own characterization: “Serzh Sargsyan is a perfect leader.”

Aravot.am asked why the social tension and polarization grows in the incumbency of the perfect leader. Tachat Vardapetyan responded – social issues are in place everywhere, especially in Armenia which is a country with small resources and limited opportunities.

Nelly GRIGORYAN