Zaruhi Postanjyan on Gor Vardanyan’s anti-terrorist action

“One year has not passed until we can celebrate our entry into Yerevan Municipality, but what we have published in our plan – fight against corruption, removing trash from the city, we do it,” told “Yerkir Tsirani” party head, Zaruhi Postanjyan. The journalists had asked her about the incident at Yerevan Municipality, when Zaruhi Postanjyan had walked through the corridors and rooms of the Municipality together with the journalists from “Azatutyun” radio station and “A1+”, taping on their way, which was succeeded by a quarrel. After all these, “Yerkir Tsirani” had applied to law enforcement bodies and a criminal case was initiated. Zaruhi Postanjyan continues insisting that the Municipality is a public area, whatever takes place in there should be transparent.

Mrs. Postanjyan notices, if there is an order in place restricting people’s work, it should be published, meanwhile there is not such order: “The Municipality is not a territory of a special protection, it is not a military unit, its entrance is provided by solely police officers. The Municipality is an entity which any Yerevan resident can enter. Otherwise, it appears a police-governing country.”

As regards Taron Margaryan’s advisor, Gor Vardanyan’s actions when he violently brought 2 women members of “Yerkir Tsirani” party out of the session hall of the City Council, and then told he was an anti-terrorist by specialization and was carrying out an anti-terrorist action, Zaruhi Postanjyan responded: “He did not have such rights at Municipality. Capturing our women members and taking out of the session hall and throwing on the floor are not his liabilities. It is an act to be criminally prosecuted and it should be punished.”

Speaking about the restrictions of the work of the media in the Municipality, also the closed government sessions to be held soon, Zaruhi Postanjyan says, that all this shows that Armenia converts from authoritarian regime into totalitarian system. These restrictions, according to her, can damage the citizens and the spread of information for some time, however, they cannot restrict us. Zaruhi Postanjyan regards this to be a fight against modern technologies by officials. “They can make the internet deaf for a moment, even remove media from the Municipality. But we can pursue them in other places.”

“We have lived in a controlled democracy for 25 years, we should hereinafter live under a real democracy.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN