From March 4 to 10, the adversary has violated the ceasefire along Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 220 times, shooting from rifles of different calibers towards the Armenian front keepers for more than 2500 times.

The front keeping military units of the Defense Army have primarily refrained from undertaking response actions and continued to implement their military tasks with confidence.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic Artsakh