2008’s potential not in place: Mane Tandilyan on government change

“Yelq” bloc still discusses the question of how not to allow Serzh Sargsyan to continue his office in the PM’s position. A decision is not made yet, informed “Yelq” MP, Mane Tandilyan to Aravot.am.

Let us remind you that President Serzh Sargsyan’s liabilities expire on April 9. On April 17, the Parliament should appoint a PM. There is a high likelihood, and “Yelq” is sure, that the incumbent Republicans, which enjoy the monopoly of nominating a PM, will suggest Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy. The Republican Party of Armenia has not started the discussion on whom to nominate as a PM candidate, insist the Supreme Body members of the Party. And RPA Vice President, Galust Sahakyan, contradicting to his Party, insists that RPA has no candidate other than Serzh Sargsyan.

“Yelq” is sure Serzh Sargsyan should not be allowed to become the PM. The question of the discussion is as follows: how to do it? The bloc has been thinking over the mentioned question for about 2 weeks already. Until that the leader of the bloc, Nikol Pashinyan had published on his Facebook profile the following: “I discussed the initial action plan with my family. It was approved. They are ready to set me on a business trip to the Freedom Square again.”

After that we were informed through publications that the discussions within the bloc were very heated. Rumors implied there was even a wrangle. Moreover, the fact that the bloc MP Sasun Mikayelyan participated neither in the plenary nor extraordinary sessions of the Parliament after all that, was worth an attention. He missed even the election of the 4th president of the Republic of Armenia.

Is it possible that Nikol Pashinyan is set on a business trip to the Freedom Square alone? We asked Mane Tandilyan, noting that suchlike rumors are already in place. “It is also a format,” she says, adding that there are several options discussed, including the nomination of a PM candidate by the bloc. However, as long as there is no ultimately formed approach of the bloc, she refrains from going deep into details and commenting.

On March 10, “Front for the State of Armenia” is going to carry out a rally. It is not known if “Yelq” members will join it or not. As stated by Mane Tandilyan, perhaps a decision of a joint participation will not be made, but private persons are likely to participate.

We noted that “Yelq’s” primary objective is not to allow Serzh sargsyan to become a PM, and asked whether Ms. Tandilyan thought the problems in Armenia would be solved if Karen Karapetyan or any other person took the PM’s positions. Mane Tandilyan did not agree that their primary objective was to overturn Serzh Sargsyan’s prime ministership. She told “Yelq” has different objectives – until April, after April and relative to Armenia’s development. Simply “Yelq” has agreed within itself that Serzh Sargsyan’s 3rd office is not acceptable: “This is what we regard a very dangerous situation for the development of the Republic of Armenia. It is unacceptable to us. It is not desirable to face up with that situation, it is a degradation of democracy.”

Days ago “Yelq” bloc leader, Nikol Pashinyan said if a coalition is in place alike 2008’s coalition back in the presidential elections, he guarantees that process will end up with the change of government. We asked Mane Tandilyan whether she considered suchlike consolidation possible now and if “Yelq” or Nikol Pashinyan have so much potentiality to provide such a mobilization. “We speak of in case such mobilization is in place. That is, if hundreds of thousands of people go out into the streets,” explained our interviewee, adding that they did not imply “Yelq’s” resources or potentiality of organizing a mobilization. “If hundreds of thousands of people go out into the street demanding change of government, they will assuredly succeed also due to our guidance. This is our message. That is, if hundreds of thousands of people go out into the street demanding the mentioned, it is already a serious application for the change of government. Does such a reality, a potential exist in Armenia now? In my opinion that potential does not exist already. But I would not like to make a decision instead of any citizen. Of course, it is natural that if the citizens of the Republic of Armenia gather in the Freedom Square around any question at any time – until April, after April, it may happen. We are ready to stand beside the people until the end,” she said.

Asked if “Yelq” has a road map in case hundreds of thousands of people do not come out into the street, Mane Tandilyan expressed her opinion, implying that “Yelq’s” election within the list of the parliamentary alliances is already a part of a road map: “People should be able of understanding that the decisions are made in the election day. Underestimating and undervaluing that day, I think, is not in the interests of anyone, especially the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. One should live his/her every day with that consciousness, one should strengthen it every day. “Yelq” shows it is the choice the citizens of the Republic of Armenia should make if they want to live in Armenia having a different quality via its activities.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN