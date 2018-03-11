Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:39 | March 11 2018
15:39 | March 11 2018

Artsakh Diocese leader: ‘No one is a better specialist than Serzh Sargsyan in that issue’

Artsakh Diocese leader: ‘No one is a better specialist than Serzh Sargsyan in that issue’

“The people, the army, together with the authorities, are the guarantors of our security”, referring to the question whether President Serzh Sargsyan is the guarantor of the security of Armenia and Artsakh, said Archbishop Ter-Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh hero, and leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church during an interview at “Gevorgyan Martial Arts School”.

“Serzh Sargsyan is a man of great experience, who is in the most important positions since the first day of the Artsakh movement. No one knows about the military situation, the state of the army better than him”, assured the Archbishop.

He stressed that negotiations on the Artsakh conflict are also taking place by Serzh Sargsyan: “No one is a better specialist in that issue”.

 

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook