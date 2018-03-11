Artsakh Diocese leader: ‘No one is a better specialist than Serzh Sargsyan in that issue’

“The people, the army, together with the authorities, are the guarantors of our security”, referring to the question whether President Serzh Sargsyan is the guarantor of the security of Armenia and Artsakh, said Archbishop Ter-Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh hero, and leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church during an interview at “Gevorgyan Martial Arts School”.

“Serzh Sargsyan is a man of great experience, who is in the most important positions since the first day of the Artsakh movement. No one knows about the military situation, the state of the army better than him”, assured the Archbishop.

He stressed that negotiations on the Artsakh conflict are also taking place by Serzh Sargsyan: “No one is a better specialist in that issue”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN