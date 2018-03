On March 12, a Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan-headed government delegation will leave for Lebanon on a two-day official visit.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Karapetyan will hold meetings with Lebanon’s top leadership – President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri.

Karen Karapetyan is also scheduled to meet with the Lebanese business circles and Armenian community representatives.