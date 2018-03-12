Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:35 | March 12 2018
Attack on mosques belonging to Turks in Germany

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has condemned the attacks on the mosques belonging to the local Turkish community in Germany at night, on March 9.

The attacks took place in Germany’s Berlin and Lauffen am Neckar cities. The attackers threw Molotov cocktails to the mosques.

The responsibility of Lauffen am Neckar attack was undertaken by “Kurdistan Workers’ Party” (PKK) members. And no one has announced to take the responsibility of Berlin’s attack yet. The Turkish side has demanded from the German authorities to disclose the criminals and subject them to responsibility.

Source: Ahaber

