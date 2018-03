Eight of the world’s top players conducted the second round of matches at the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidates Tournament 2018 in Berlin, seeking the right to challenge Norway’s 27-year-old Magnus Carlsen for the world title.

As the National Olympic Committee reported, Armenia’s Levon Aronian played draw with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the shortest game of the round which ended in the 24th move.

Aronian’s next opponent is Vladimir Kramnik of Russia.