Ateshian revenges ones criticized him after his re-appointment: Istanbuli columnist: ‘Gandzasar’

Istanbuli-Armenian columnist Ohannes Qylyctagh addressed to the continuing crisis within the Armenian community of Istanbul since Aram Ateshian’s reappointment in the position of the Vicar of the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul.

Qylyctagh notices that Ateshian revenges all those who have spoken against him and dared to criticize him since his reappointment. “He punishes the ones who had manifested courage and honor to resist him. He acts like that for others to take lessons,” writes the columnist, referring to the precedents of expelling Ter Zaven priest of Saint Johannes church of Gedikpasa district, Istanbul, and imposing a resignation on Harutyun Shanyl, the president of the church foundation.

