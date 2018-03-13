EU supports Armenian women in business: new photo exhibition opens in Yerevan

On 12 March the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia organised a photo exhibition marking the International Women’s Day. The event featured large photo stories of women beneficiaries who received support from the European Union to develop their businesses.

Women entrepreneurs, beneficiaries of the EU funded projects, as well as representatives of international and local organisations and NGOs were present at the event.

Ambassador Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Head of European Union Delegation to Armenia noted in his opening speech:

“We believe that women can be successful very much in business and today we are bringing up these stories of successful women. Strong Armenia can be built with strong women and we can do it. Armenian women are strong, courageous, dedicated and consistent.”

The exhibition is an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the EU-funded projects in Armenia aimed at fostering SMEs and entrepreneurship among women from the regions and Yerevan. The exhibition will be open to the public at Yerevan Mall until 7 April.