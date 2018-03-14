On 13 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Washington the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, met with ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United States Grigor Hovhannissian and the diplomatic staff.

A range of issues related to the cooperation between the USA and the two Armenian states were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan stressed the importance of close cooperation between Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora, underlining that it was one of the crucial factors for successful implementation of the scheduled programs.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT