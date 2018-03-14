Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:39 | March 14 2018
Armenia’s Ombudsman: ‘We noticed an intention of alienating journalists from the state system’: ‘A1+’

Touching upon the proposal to hold the Yerevan City Council sessions closed-door, the Human Rights Defender notes that it is unacceptable for him: “We noticed an intention of alienating journalists from the state system. This is a dangerous perception and should not be allowed to formulate”.

As for government sessions, it is a completely different matter. Not only journalists will not follow the session, but also the Mayor of Yerevan, the Human Rights Defender, the Prosecutor General. Independent bodies are not involved in the model of parliamentary governance. At the same time the Human Rights Defender noted that their powers have expanded in terms of controlling the government actions.

