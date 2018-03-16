Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:03 | March 16 2018
20:03 | March 16 2018

OSCE PA President Tsereteli’s statement on Skripal case in United Kingdom

OSCE PA President Tsereteli’s statement on Skripal case in United Kingdom

In response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom on 4 March, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) today issued the following statement:

“I am deeply concerned by the apparent poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK, on 4 March. The authorities must conduct a credible and transparent investigation and those responsible for this terrible crime must be brought to justice. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom, a participating State of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and expects full co-operation from all parties in the ongoing investigation.”

He added that he wishes Sergei and Yulia Skripal a full and rapid recovery.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: World

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook