OSCE PA President Tsereteli’s statement on Skripal case in United Kingdom

In response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom on 4 March, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) today issued the following statement:

“I am deeply concerned by the apparent poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK, on 4 March. The authorities must conduct a credible and transparent investigation and those responsible for this terrible crime must be brought to justice. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom, a participating State of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and expects full co-operation from all parties in the ongoing investigation.”

He added that he wishes Sergei and Yulia Skripal a full and rapid recovery.