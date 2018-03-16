Noticing Armenians Arabs chant ‘pogh cheka?’ (no money?)

Traders in Sharm El Sheikh have considerable creative thinking, starting from “shooting” high prices, to carrying out various methods to attract tourists. They just enjoy bargaining, and if a buyer is able to compete he can buy a 45 dollar bag, for example, for 10 dollars. Shopkeepers immediately confess love to good bargaining women and want to marry them offering their camels instead.

Besides, at the entrance to the shops, the shopkeeper’s message of the day is being posted on the products for sale. These are mainly lines scribbled up with delicate humor, such as, “buy this tea, and your wife will feel as the lord of the world”, “get off the camel, drink up this delicious tea”. Shopkeeper notes often are advertising how bold guy Ahmed, Mustafa or Muhammad is. It is noteworthy that Armenians say “pogh cheka” (no money) in the stores in Egypt so often, that traders noticing Armenians were chanting, “Barev, vonts es? Inch ka cheka? Pogh cheka?” (Hi, how are you? What’s up? No money?).

Hripsime JEBEJYAN