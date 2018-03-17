On 16 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Washington with the leadership of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) at the head of its executive director Brian Ardouni.

Issues related to the Artsakh-Diaspora ties, the implementation of a range of programs in the information and political spheres on diverse U.S. and international platforms.

President Sahakyan rated high the AAA’s role in supporting Artsakh and taking part in solving various nationwide issues, extending his gratitude to the entire staff of the structure for their patriotic and professional service.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT