Sefilian reveals – he received death threats

Today Jirair Sefilian, military commander, and political activist made a statement in his defense. In a statement read by his lawyer, Arayik Papikyan, Sefilian said that there is an obvious political prosecution. Sefilian reminded that he was threatened in 2016: “The investigator said if you do not stop your political activity, you will go to jail”. Then the freedom fighter mentioned that he had also received a death threat, and he voices about it for the first time.

Sefilian’s statement notes: “They conveyed the threat to me, “Stop your political activity if not, the Russians have decided to kill you”. I responded them to tell their leadership that we are in our land, and Armenia has an owner too”.

Jirair Sefilian noted that the conveyor was military expert Hayk Nahapetyan. Sefilian said it is not possible to clarify the exact source of threat, but the source is the Kremlin system: “I received this threat a day or two days after the murder of well-known Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN