‘Should I rule until 100? No’: Putin promises not to nominate in 2030’s presidential elections

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin promises not to participate in the presidential elections in 2030. “Listen, it seems to me what you say is a bit ridiculous. Let us count. Should I rule until becoming 100? No,” claimed Putin, answering to the journalist’s question in his election headquarter, yesterday.

In spring, 2030, Putin will become 77 years old. Putin has also mentioned that he is not going to make any constitutional changes yet, whereby the same person will be allowed to take the presidential seat for the second term uninterruptedly. Pursuant to the current Constitution, Putin cannot participate in the presidential elections in 2024.

 

