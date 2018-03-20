Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates a car to injured and soldiers with disability’ rehabilitation center in Armenia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in his fatherland, Armenia, to prepare for the friendly football matches with Estonia and Lithuania in Yerevan, which will take place on March 24 and 27.

He has visited Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi, met with the students and the medical staff. The main purpose of the visit was meeting with injured and soldiers with a disability.

With the guidance of the rector of Yerevan Medical University, Armen Muradyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has got acquainted with the rehabilitation center of the injured and soldiers with a disability operating in the University, talked to the patients and the students.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has donated the car which he was awarded for being one of the 10 best sportsmen of Armenia in 2017 to the rehabilitation center of the injured and soldiers with a disability.

Football Federation of Armenia