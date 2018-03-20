Jirair Sefilian sentenced to 10 years and 6 months imprisonment

Judge Tatevik Grigoryan published verdict on “Jirair Sefilian and others” case, according to which Jirair Sefilian was found guilty and was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months, Gevorg Safaryan to 5 years 5 months,Sasunik Kirakosyan to 3, Hrayr Topchyan to 3, Galust Grigoryan to 3, Hovhannes Petrosyan to 2, and Nerses Poghosyan to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment.

Jirair Sefilian stated in the court that the criminal case against him was a political persecution. The others did not accept their guilt either. Only Hovhannes Petrosyan accepted his guilt and told the law enforcement officers that Sefilian had an organized group and that he did not want to take part in Sefilian’s seizing of a military unit because it would result in the death of soldiers.

Let us remind that commander of the Shushi special battalion Jirair Sefilian was charged with keeping and transporting illegal weapons, ammunition, and attempting to seize buildings of strategic importance: TV tower and a military unit.

Luiza SUKIASYAN