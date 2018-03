Hrayr Tovmasyan was elected as the President of the Constitutional Court in the Parliament, today. 94 out of 105 MPs participated in the voting. One of the ballots was lost, because the Counting Committee found 93 ballots and 2 were recognized not valid. 64 MPs voted for and 27 against.

MP from the Republican Party of Armenia, Margarit Yesayan congratulated Hrayr Tovmasyan, saying she was convinced, he would be a very good President.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN