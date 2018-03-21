Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:55 | March 21 2018
15:55 | March 21 2018

The National Defense Research University launches the Review of the RA National Security Strategy

The National Defense Research University launches the Review of the RA National Security Strategy

On 19 March, the annual operational gathering of the RA Armed Forces leadership kicked off at the MOD RA administrative complex. On 21 March, in the framework of the gathering, at the meeting chaired by the First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan, Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Founding Head, National Defense Research University, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, delivered a report-lecture. He introduced the NDRU elaborated methodology and main directions for reviewing the RA National Security Strategy. The Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) was the academic coordinator of the elaboration of the first RA National Security Strategy, and now the NDRU, established through the transformation of the INSS, employs the constantly updated methodological knowledge gained at the US, RF and Israeli think tanks through that process. Professor Kotanjian presented his report in the light of the speeches of Serzh Sargsyan, the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Armenia, and Vigen Sargsyan, the RA Defense Minister, who attended the gathering.

 

National Defense Research University, MOD, RA

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Military

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook