The National Defense Research University launches the Review of the RA National Security Strategy

On 19 March, the annual operational gathering of the RA Armed Forces leadership kicked off at the MOD RA administrative complex. On 21 March, in the framework of the gathering, at the meeting chaired by the First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan, Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Founding Head, National Defense Research University, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, delivered a report-lecture. He introduced the NDRU elaborated methodology and main directions for reviewing the RA National Security Strategy. The Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) was the academic coordinator of the elaboration of the first RA National Security Strategy, and now the NDRU, established through the transformation of the INSS, employs the constantly updated methodological knowledge gained at the US, RF and Israeli think tanks through that process. Professor Kotanjian presented his report in the light of the speeches of Serzh Sargsyan, the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Armenia, and Vigen Sargsyan, the RA Defense Minister, who attended the gathering.

National Defense Research University, MOD, RA