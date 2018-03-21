Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:02 | March 21 2018
EU fellowship programme for civil society leaders from Eastern Neighbourhood

Young civil society leaders from the EU’s six Eastern Partner (EaP) countries are invited to apply for a fellowship programme supported by the EU-funded EaP Civil Society Facility.

The 2018 EaP Civil Society Fellowships programme aims to identify young, ambitious and forward-thinking civil society activists from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine and support the development of their leadership skills.

Applications are open to all interested individuals who match the eligibility criteria outlined in the application guidelines and who apply before 9 April 2018. The fellowships will be carried out between May and November 2018.

