EU4Energy: Experts learn about use of data for evidence-based policies at International Energy Agency training

The International Energy Agency (IEA) held a week-long training event on monthly energy data in the Ukrainian town of Odesa on 12-16 March.

The training was attended by experts from the 10 participating EU4Energy focus countries of the Eastern Partnership and Central Asia regions (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan). These included experts from national statistical offices, energy ministries and state agencies in charge of oil.

The event featured a series of training sessions aiming to promote the importance of monthly data to support energy policy making at national level, in particular in the field of energy security.

In parallel, as part of the EU4Energy Programme, the IEA organised a policy discussion on Sustainable Transport and Renewable Energy Policy and a Sustainable Transport Forum.

The training and the policy discussions were organised as part of the EU4Energy programmeof the European Union. The International Energy Agency is leading the implementation of the EU4Energy programme for the following countries in the Eastern Partnership and Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. The programme’s aim is to work with the 11 beneficiary countries on improving energy data capabilities and enhancing data collection and monitoring, as well as assisting them in evidence-based energy policy design pertinent to the country’s needs.