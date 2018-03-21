‘Azerbaijani President and Government’s behavior gradually becomes more and more aggressive’

Armenian MP Margarit Yesayan invited the Members of the Committee on Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie to Artsakh. During the interview with Aravot.am, the MP quoted an Armenian proverb, implying: “Better to see once than to hear for several times”.

Let us remind you that today the Committee on Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie finished its session in Yerevan. A statement was adopted relative to the peaceful resolution of Artsakh conflict. “It takes only 4 hours from Yerevan to Artsakh, which we are going to pass together not it a far future, I think, at the exact moment you want. You will see a real democratic, free country respecting human rights – Artsakh. Being in the land of Artsakh, speaking to Artsakh people, you will understand that they are the real bearers of the value system of the Francophonie and people living and creating through exclusively European value system live in Artsakh today,” said Margarit Yesayan in her speech during the session.

This year, ahead of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of Francophonie to take place in Yerevan, a slogan was chosen, which constitutes an idea dear to all of us – “Live Together!”

“This should refer to all of us,” said Margarit Yesayan, adding, “We seek to peaceful solutions of the issues, meanwhile the behavior of the Azerbaijani President and the Government gradually becomes more and more aggressive. They try to spread Armenophobia among their children, writing fake stories in the textbooks. The President of that country, violating all norms accepted internationally, makes announcements calling on for war, and we, as an international institution, as the bearers of a universal value system are obliged to reflect on it and bring that person and his Government seeking to war to order. The international community has no right to stay indifferent. This is the 21st century and our speech should be powerful and influential.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN