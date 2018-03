The exhibition of painter Taron Muradyan’s paintings entitled “An Explicit Secret Game” is opened at Kadir Has University of Istanbul. This is the painter’s first exhibition in Turkey. The coordinator of the exhibition is Professor Hasan Bulent Kahraman.

Speaking about his paintings, Muradyan says: “I will not speak much, let my paintings speak. Let the visitors decide what my paintings tell about.”

Source: Ermenihaber.am