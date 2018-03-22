Henrikh Mkhitaryan: ‘I do not consider myself a footballer that has no rivals: I always look for rivals’

After receiving the “Best Player of Armenia in 2017” prize, Henrikh Mkhitaryan told the media: “It is always a pleasure to be the first. I will not deny that this time I received this prize with pleasure again. I will try to do the same in the following years, respecting my teammates.

The team has a very high spirit for the two upcoming friendly matches. We will try to win both matches. Although there will be changes of players, tactical changes, it should not in any way affect the desire to win, to please our fans”.

In response to the question whether what he thinks about the new format of the League of Nations, Mkhitaryan said: “Official meetings are more interesting than friendly games. It will be a great experience for us. There will be great difficulties. You should not think that we have weak rivals. There are no strong and weak rivals in today’s football. But we will try to do our best to win”.

Journalists inquired whether to win the title of the best footballer every year, does not psychologically make feel as if out of competition: “I do not consider myself a footballer who has no rivals. I always try to find rivals and fight. It makes me somehow stronger. We have very good, talented and strong players in the team, who are my rivals in a good sense. And I thank them for that”, Henrikh Mkhitaryan answered.

Touching upon the question that the fans are always expecting a good game and a goal from him, the best player in Armenia said: “Not only fans, but I am expecting a good game too. I play so I can succeed to score a goal and pass the ball for a goal, to play the football that I can”.

Ashot HAKOBYAN