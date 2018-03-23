Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:32 | March 23 2018
18:32 | March 23 2018

Lapshin to visit Armenia: artsakhpress.am

Lapshin has announced about his visit to Yerevan himself, in his publication on Facebook, informing that he is going to participate in Tour Expo 2018 international tourist exhibition to take place in Yerevan, from April 20 to 22.

He has made a joke, saying he is going to represent his “experience” in Azerbaijan. “I am going to visit Yerevan to participate in tourist exhibition. I will represent my own project, called “Following Lapshin’s Traces in Baku”. The project includes a flight by Mehriban Aliyeva’s (Azerbaijan’s First Lady – ed.) personal airplane, a rest in Kurdakhan prison – all-inclusive, and Baku’s court examining heavy crimes. The price – contractual… a joke.”

Source: artsakhpress.am

