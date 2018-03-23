The change of power to lay on Freedom Square for a week: Pashinyan

“We will present our action plan the next week. We are hopeful we will transmit the energy to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia through our actions. We will do everything depending upon us. Whoever wants to do something, let him or her come and do it,” announced “Yelq” bloc MP, “Civil Agreement” party leader, Nikol Pashinyan.

Let us remind you that “Civil Agreement” party is against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime-ministership and is going to initiate a political movement against it from April 9 to 17. “It is aimed against Serzh Sargsyan’s 3rd term of office. According to the necessity, it can include all civilized ways of civil disobedience,” said Nikol Pashinyan, revealing what the movement may imply, at the same time highlighting that they are against the violence.

The journalists asked why Nikol Pashinyan did not fight against Serzh Sargsyan’s reproduction still in the times of constitutional changes. Pashinyan replied: “I have said, that all of that is done for the purpose of the reproduction of the power still back then. One should fight against the reproduction during the core process of the reproduction. This is a resolute battle. We are able to organize a fight. And if the people are willing, it will be easier to implement a change of power by this Constitution than it would be by the former. At those days Serzh Sargsyan will not have any position, no status of the Police and NSS commander will be in place and no Government is going to exist. The change of power will be “free of charge laying” on the Freedom Square. The people will take it if they want to.”

Asked why he is sure that the Police will not carry out Serzh Sargsyan’s orders in any way, Nikol Pashinyan responded: “There is an article on the President’s illegal behavior in the Criminal Code. If anyone does not have a president’s position and takes such actions, s/he is considered to be a criminal.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN