Prime Minister, VIS corporation representatives discuss infrastructure development-oriented cooperation

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a delegation led by Sergey Romashov, member of VIS Corporation Board of Directors (Russia).

Issues related to the implementation of infrastructure development programs in Armenia were discussed at the meeting. In this context, the parties touched upon the Russian corporation’s potential involvement in the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South Highway, as well as in reservoir construction projects. The Prime Minister was briefed on the details of relevant analyses.

The parties agreed to sign a protocol on establishing a working group and a committee to discuss and coordinate further steps. The latter will be headed by the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the Government prioritizes the implementation of infrastructure development projects and is prepared for close cooperation with the Russian corporation, adding that it can become a good example of public-private partnership.