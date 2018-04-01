“The Footballer more famous than the Kardashians”: New documentary about Henrikh Mkhitaryan released

YouTube football channel Copa90 has produced a film about Armenian national team captain and Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, entitled Mkhitaryan: The Footballer more famous than the Kardashians. Reports Panorama.

Asked whether the name of the film is the case, Mkhitaryan burst into laughter, adds “It depends from which side you are looking.”

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a hero in Armenia and everybody knows him whether they love football or not,” Editor-in-Chief of Vivaronews Karen Rafayelyan notes. “A symbol,” “a national pride,” one of the fans interviewed by the channel describes the player.

The documentary filmed during Mkhitaryan’s recent visit to Armenia tells the story of the player’s professional career, featuring interviews with Mkhitaryan himself, the fans and sport reporters.