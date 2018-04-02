In the Republic

In the daytime of April 2, at night of 3, 5-6 no precipitation is expected. Starting from the morning of April 3 and at night of 4 in the whole territory of the republic, in the daytime of April 4 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions and in Artsakh rain with thunderstorm is expected.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s, on 3-4 in separate places wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature on April 3-5 will go down by 6-8 degrees, then will gradually go up by 4-5 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of April 2, at night of 3, in the daytime of 4, 5-7 no precipitation is expected. In the daytime of April 3 and at night of 4 rain with thunderstorm is predicted, during thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 16-18 m/s.