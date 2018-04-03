Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:08 | April 3 2018
18:08 | April 3 2018

Armenia imported 6 Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in 2 years: SIPRI

Armenia imported 6 Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in 2 years: SIPRI

Armenia is the world’s 54th country in terms of the volume of armament imported in 2016-2017, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Panarmenian reports.

The Institute says the arms exports to the country amounted to $124 billion in the two years under review.

Armenia, in particular, has imported 6 Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers, 200 Verba surface-to-air missile (SAM) MANPADS, as well as 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, all produced and delivered by Russia.

Azerbaijan meanwhile, is the world’s 27th country, having imported arms and ammunition worth $551 million in the reporting period.

As of 2017, Azerbaijan has purchased 4 units of OPV-62 offshore patrol vessels, 40 Orbiter-1K drones, 215 units of Spike-NLOS anti-tank missile systems from Israel, and 10 units of 122-mm RM-70 multiple rocket launchers from the Czech Republic.

Furthermore, Russia has supplied Azerbaijan with 36 units of TOS-1 heavy systems, 40 units of BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier, 800 units of 9M123/AT-15 anti-tank missiles, and 24 units of 9P157-2 Khrizantema-S anti-tank missiles.

Also, Baku has acquired 18 units of Dana wheeled self-propelled artillery pieces from Slovakia.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Military

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook