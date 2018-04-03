Why ‘Bright Armenia’ does not participate in ‘Civil Contract’s’ march

“Yelq” bloc MP of the Republic of Armenia, “Bright Armenia” President, Edmon Marukyan writes in his article published in “Aravot”:

“Many times we have had an opportunity of saying that we do not believe in the thesis, which our colleagues put into circulation, constituting that the people can stop allowing Serzh Sargsyan to become the PM. This does not mean that we do not want the people not to allow it, OF COURSE NOT! We simply take the fact, that straight a year ago the people allowed Serzh Sargsyan to become the PM into consideration. Serzh Sargsyan can be prevented from becoming the PM only in one case: if the latter lacks the wish to become the PM. In all other configurations, this game is initially lost in this phase both from the legal perspective, and in the fight for resources, and from the perspective of the political science. In this phase, in the condition of a lost game, we will have citizens on the edge of disappointment, to whom it will be very difficult to explain why the promised revolution failed again.”

