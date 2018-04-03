‘Burger King’ uses open fire to prepare food

At the moment, the doors of “Burger King” fast food restaurant are sealed. The entry into the nearby area is banned. Aravot.am’s camera recorded that even the property was damaged because of the explosion: the tables, chairs and other pieces of furniture had fallen apart. The wave of the explosion had reached even the last table. Today the food and drinks ordered by the customers were still on the tables, a part of which was overturned or spilled on the ground.

The initial version constituted the draft beer pressure providing tank exploded. Until the law enforcement bodies will find out the actual causes of the explosion, we found materials about “Burger King” worth attention. While watching the advertisements for this product we noticed that almost all foods are prepared via open fire which might have become a reason for an explosion.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN